NI ROCKS Recommends "Best of Fear" by PRIMAL FEAR

Primal Fear has marked the twentieth anniversary of their formation this year with the release of two compilations. Back in June they released “Angels of Mercy – Live in Germany”. On 10th November, once again through Frontiers Music, they released “Best of Fear”, a double album featuring 23 tracks from the last ten years and a few new recordings. I don’t always write recommendations for live albums or ‘best of’ albums, but with this post I’ll now have done so for both Primal Fear albums this year! That’s a fair indication of how much I like the band! I included the new track “Predator” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 17th November.

Primal Fear formed in 1997 and three of the founding members are still with the band – vocalist Ralf Scheepers, bass player Mat Sinner and guitarist Tom Nauman (though he has left the band a couple of times). Those three are joined by guitarists Alex Beyrodt and Magnus Karlsson and drummer Francesco Jovino.





The band released six albums between 1998 and 2005 before releasing their first ‘Best of’ in 2006. The new “Best of Fear” released this month covers the five studio albums since 2007 – from “New Religion” to “Rulebreaker” in 2016. The first disc features a new intro and 3 new recordings, including a cover of Heart’s “If Looks Could Kill”, plus 12 of the heavier tracks from the band’s recent albums. The second disc features 11 more ‘anthemic’ / ‘epic’ tracks; most of which are fairly long in length.





Mat Sinner was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show when “Rulebreaker” was released back in January 2016 – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2460-ni-rocks-interview-with-mat-sinner-primal-fear-sinner-etc.html

The recommendation for the recent live album can be found here – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/3160-ni-rocks-recommends-qangels-of-mercy-live-in-germanyq-by-primal-fear.html

Check out the band’s website for more info - http://www.primalfear.de/home/

