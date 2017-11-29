NI ROCKS Recommends "Veni Vidi Vice" by VICE

“Veni Vidi Vice” is the new album from reformed German 80’s band Vice and it was released on 17th November by Pride & Joy Music. The band had released their debut album in 1988 and a further album in 1990 before splitting up. The guitarist from that original line-up has now reformed the band and they’ve released a hard rock album that is worth checking out. I’ve included the track “Hot Summer Night Party” on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week.

Chris Limburg was the guitarist in Vice when they released “Made for Pleasure” in 1988 and “Second Excess” in 1990 – the band actually had a different vocalist for each album. The new line-up for “Veni Vidi Vice” features Limburg on guitar, Mario ‘Mitch’ Michel on vocals, Martin ‘El Bajo’ Dreher on bass and Pete ‘Pepsi’ Lautenschlager on drums. Limburg also produced, recorded and mixed the new album.





“Where Do I Belong” was released as a single, along with a video, during the summer and the album includes an addition mix of this track. There are 11 tracks in total on the album; including a cover version of “The Joker”. Generally, the album has a ‘feel good’ vibe throughout and is very easy to like.

You can find the band on Facebook at – https://www.facebook.com/vicerock/

