NI ROCKS Recommends "Devil In The Moonshine" by OUTLAWS & MOONSHINE

Towards the end of 2015, I posted a recommendation for the debut EP from a band called Outlaws & Moonshine. Two years later, the Southern Rock outfit has released a debut album, called “Devil in the Moonshine”. The new album was released on 24th November and features 10 tracks, although half of those were on the debut EP “1919”. I included the title track “Devil in the Moonshine” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 24th November.

Outlaws & Moonshine hail from Indiana in the Mid-West and the band features Beau Van on lead vocals and guitar, Mike Back on guitar, Travis on slide guitar, Chris Van on bass and Eric Piper on drums. The EP released in 2015 got some great reviews and led to the band touring and performing across the Mid-West. Toward the end of 2016, the band went back to New York to commence recording “Devil in the Moonshine”.





The band are often referred to as ‘New Southern Rock’, incorporating that country-rock vibe; but just plain old ‘Southern Rock’ would work ok for me. If you’re a fan of the genre, you’ll like Outlaws & Moonshine. Hopefully we’ll see another new album featuring all new tracks in the near future.

The 2015 recommendation can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/2338-ni-rocks-recommends-q1919q-by-outlaws-a-moonshine.html

Find out more about the band here - https://www.facebook.com/outlawsandmoonshine/

