NI ROCKS Recommends "Public Enemies" by PRETTY BOY FLOYD

“Public Enemies” is the new album from 80’s glam metal rockers Pretty Boy Floyd and it was released on 1st December by Frontiers Music. I was never really a big fan of some of the glam metal bands that appeared in the late 80’s and early 90’s, and I wasn’t too sure what to expect from “Public Enemies”. The fact that I’m posting a recommendation should tell you that I liked what I heard and I’m pretty sure fans of the whole glam / sleaze genre will love it! I’ve included the track “Feel The Heat” on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week.

Pretty Boy Floyd formed in Hollywood in 1987 and released their debut album “Leather Boyz With Electric Toyz” in 1989 via MCA Records. The initial line-up split in 1991 and when the band reformed in 1995 the first of several line-up changes occurred. The band have continued to perform ever since but there has been very little new music released. There was a five track EP in 1998 but the album “Porn Stars” in 1999 was mainly re-recordings. “Size Really Does Matter” in 2004 features new tracks but was released during the period that guitarist Kristy ‘Krash’ Majors was not with the band.





“Public Enemies” features both Majors and founding member, vocalist Steve ‘Sex’ Summers. The former also plays bass on the album whilst drums are provided by Chad Stewart. Co-producer and former guitarist in the band Keri Kelli provides some backing vocals.

Check out the band on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/prettyboyfloydofficial/

