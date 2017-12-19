NI ROCKS Recommends "Life" by JONO

“Life” is the new album from Swedish band JONO and it was released via Frontiers Music on 1st December. The band was initially started as a solo project by singer Johan Norrby but has evolved over the years and is notable for including Within Temptation’s Stefan Helleblad on guitar. JONO are a bit hard to label as far as genres go as they merge melodic, progressive and symphonic rock elements. There are a couple of tracks that don’t tick the box for me personally, but overall definitely an album worth checking out.

The first self-titled album from JONO was released in 2006 as a solo album by Johan Norrby; although some members of the current band were also involved. “Requiem”, the next album in 2013, was a full band release and it was followed by “Silence” in 2015. The band then signed with Frontiers in 2016 and “Life” is the first release since then.

JONO are Johan Norrby on vocals, Johan Carlren on keyboards/piano, Stefan Helleblad and Leo Olsson on guitars, Janne Henriksson on bass and Nicka Hellenberg on drums.

Check out the band’s website at - http://www.jonotheband.se/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.

