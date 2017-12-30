NI ROCKS Recommends "Petrolhead" by REUBEN ARCHER'S PERSONAL SIN

“Petrolhead” is the second album to be released by Reuben Archer’s Personal Sin, following on from the debut release back in 2013. That self-titled album was among the earliest recommendations that I posted on the Rock Radio NI website. The new album was released on 8th December via Toxic Arrow Records and features 11 tracks that reflect Archer’s love of cars. I included the track “Grand Theft Auto” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 15th December.

Reuben Archer is the lead vocalist for British band Stampede and has previously fronted Lautrec, Wild Horses and Lionheart. On this project he works mainly with guitarist Rob Wolverson (who has also played for Stampede) and those two produced the album. They are joined by Chris Clowsley on guitar, Linda Kelsey-Foster on keyboards, Jim Cooper on bass and Neil Ablard on drums. There are additional appearances by Colin Bond on bass on the track “Stone Cold Turkey” and by blues singer Rebecca Downes on “Oil and Water”.





Reuben and step-son Laurence Archer were at the core of Stampede in the early 80’s when they released an EP, live bootleg album and the studio album “Hurricane Town”. When the band split Reuben formed his own design company whilst Laurence went on to play guitar with Grand Slam (alongside Phil Lynott and Mark Stanway) and later UFO. The band reformed in 2009 and released the album “A Sudden Impulse” in 2011 – tracks from the latter have regularly featured on our Shows.





The fast-cars theme to “Petrolhead” is evident in the song titles – in addition to those I’ve already mentioned, there are tracks such as “No Gasoline”, “My Limousine”, “White Knuckle Ride” and “Long Time Running”.

Check out the Reuben Archer website for more info - http://reubenarcherrocks.com/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.





