NI ROCKS Recommends "Delta Deep" & "East Coast Live" by DELTA DEEP

Delta Deep is a side project started by Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen back in 2012 and is described as “an extreme blues project”. They released their self-titled debut album in 2015, but that is being released by Frontiers Records on 26th January along with a new live album called “East Coast Live”. This is actually a recommendation therefore for two albums as both are very much worth checking out. I included the live version of “Down In The Delta” on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week.

Delta Deep features Phil Collen on guitar and vocals, Debbi Blackwell-Cook on lead vocals, Robert DeLeo from Stone Temple Pilots on bass and Forrest Robinson on drums. Helen L. Collen is credited as a songwriter alongside Phil and Debbi.

Phil Collen explains the reason for forming the band - “Blues was created out of something completely different from what we hear today. I grew up listening to rock music but then I found out it was all based on blues. Jimmy Page, Hendrix, all of those guys-they got it from blues. Today’s musicians miss out on what blues is completely about. There’s a type of ‘blues style’ but not actual blues music. I just don’t hear true blues anymore unless I go back and listen to really old music.”

The studio album originally released in 2015 includes guest vocal appearances from David Coverdale and Joe Elliott.

Check out http://www.deltadeep.net/ or https://www.facebook.com/deltadeepblues for more info

