NI ROCKS Recommends "The Outfit" by THE OUTFIT

A few years ago I posted a succession of recommendations for albums by Chicago-based bands. I can’t recall as many recently, so this one is perhaps overdue. The Outfit hail from Chicago and they released their self-titled debut album through Pavement Music on 2nd February. It came to us via our friends at Palmer Turner Overdrive and I played the lead-off single “Soldier Boy” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 26th January.

The Outfit are brothers Mark and Matt Nawara on drums and guitars respectively, Mike Gorman on bass Andy Mitchell on lead vocals and guitar. The Nawara brothers and Gorman have been around the Chicago music scene for a while. Mitchell actually hails from Phoenix and had been involved in a number of bands previously.





Appropriately, the album was engineered at studios in Chicago and Arizona. It was then mixed in Los Angeles by Grammy nominated, multi-platinum producer and mixer Ulrich Wild (Pantera, Static-x, White Zombie, Deftones, and Breaking Benjamin).

There are nine catchy rock ‘n’ roll tracks on the album – personal favourites include “Wire”, “Lucky One”, “Soldier Boy” and “Hot Love”.

You can check out the band at https://theoutfit.rocks/ where you’ll find all the usual social media links etc.

