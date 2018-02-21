NI ROCKS Recommends "Thundermother" by THUNDERMOTHER

It’d be fair to say that 2017 witnessed a few changes in the Thundermother camp. Four of the five members left and were replaced by three new members, with guitarist and founder Filippa Nässil seemingly being the only stabilising factor. However, musically the band hardly missed a step, heading out on tour within weeks, playing some great festivals and then heading into the studio to record the band’s third album. Their excellent, self-titled album is released through Despotz Records on 23rd February. I included the single ‘Fire in the Rain’ on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 9th February and the band have just released a video for the track “Whatever” which is on the Show this week.

Thundermother formed in 2010 and released their debut album “Rock n Roll Disaster” in 2014, followed by “Road Fever” in 2015. The band actually made it over to Belfast in 2014 and Clare Cunningham their Irish vocalist was my guest on the Show ahead of that tour. A new single “Hellevator” was released in 2016, but in early 2017 it was announced that the band were taking a break and then in March 2017 Clare and three other members (drummer Tilda Stenqvist, guitarist Giorgia Carteri and bass player Linda Ström) left the band.





Within weeks, Filipa had a new band together and the single “We Fight for Rock N Roll” was released in June. The new line-up features Guernica Mancini on vocals, Filippa Nässil on guitar, Emlee Johansson on drums and Sara Pettersson on bass. Over the next few months, the band toured with Michael Monroe, W.A.S.P., D-A-D and Danko Jones as well as doing their own headline shows and performing at the Wacken Festival.





The new album was recorded at the Nordic Soundlab in Skara in just ten days, with everything being recorded live. There are thirteen great tracks on the album, including the band’s first ballad “Fire In the Rain”.

Check out the Thundermother website - http://thundermother.com/

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.