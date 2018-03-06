NI ROCKS Recommends "Bite!" by ANIMAL DRIVE

“Bite!” is the debut album from the Croatian band Animal Drive and it was released on 23rd February 2018 by Frontiers Music. The band is fronted by Dino Jelusic who was one of the vocalists on the Trans Siberian Orchestra’s recent North American tour. Fellow TSO performer Jeff Scott Soto recommended Jelusic and his band to Frontiers. I included the track “Had Enough” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 2nd March.

Jelusic formed Animal Drive in 2012, after many years of performing as a solo artist and collaborating with others in various projects including an Iron Maiden tribute (Made In Iron) and the metalcore band The Ralph. He performed backing vocals on Jeff Scott Soto’s 2016 single “Give In To Me” and later that year joined TSO.





The full band line-up features Jelusic on vocals, Ivan Keller on guitar, Roko Rokindja on bass and Adrian Boric on drums. The album was co-produced, recorded by, mixed and mastered by fellow Croatian Andreas Šala.

There are 11 great tracks on the album, ranging from slower tunes like “Father” and “Carry On” to heavier offerings such as “Goddamn Miracle” and “Tower of Lies (I Walk Alone)”. The award for best song title goes to “Devil Took My Beer Again”!

Check out the band’s website at http://animal-drive.com/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.

