NI ROCKS Recommends "Carnival Days" by SHIRAZ LANE

“Carnival Days” is the excellent second album from Swedish rockers Shiraz Lane and it was released on 23rd February by Frontiers Music. Sweden of course has a long history of producing great rock bands and Shiraz Lane certainly do their bit to keep up those standards. I posted a recommendation for their debut album “For Crying Out Loud” back in April 2016, and if anything the second album is even better. The track “People Like Us” is included on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week.

Shiraz Lane formed initially in 2011 and released their debut EP “Be The Slave or Be The Change” in 2015 before signing with Frontiers for their debut album. During that time the band had developed a fan-base in Sweden as well as touring internationally. The release of “For Crying Out Loud” in 2016 gained the band many more fans and led to a number of European festival appearances and tours. The focus during 2017 was on writing and recording the follow up to their successful debut with Frontiers.

The band features Hannes Kelt on vocals, Jani Laine on lead guitar, Miki Kalske on rhythm guitar, Joel Alex on bass and Ana Willman on drums. Check out their Facebook page for more info – https://www.facebook.com/ShirazLane

There are 11 tracks on the album. The lead-off single “Harder to Breathe” was released back in October along with a video. That was followed by a video for the track “People Like Us” in January. One of my favourite tracks would be the almost 8 minute long final song on the album entitled “Reincarnation” - it starts off slowly but turns into a great rockin tune.

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.

