NI ROCKS Recommends "Under The Radar" by SIGNAL RED

“Under The Radar” is the debut album from English band Signal Red and it was released on 23rd February via Escape Music. The band was created by guitarist Steve Grocott and singer Lee Small in 2013 but work on their first album was delayed by other projects that the two were working on. A few years later the album is finally released and the end product is a great example of melodic rock at its best. The track “Defiant” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 23rd February.

Lee Small is probably best knowing for fronting Lionheart and Shy. He also sang with Phenomena and Snowfall and has provided vocals for albums by Dante Fox and Magnum as well as releasing his solo albums. Steve Grocott was a member of the band Sevendayz and most recently has been part of Ten alongside vocalist Gary Hughes. Grocott had also played bass on the initial recordings, but these were re-done by Brian J Anthony for the album and the drums were provided by Dave Anthony. Brian Anthony had been working on the new album from Steve Walsh of Kansas fame when he was recommended by Escape Music. He also mixed the album.





The album title “Under The Radar” is apparently a reference to a comment from Lee Small about how hard it was trying to get recognition for what they lived and breathed for – like living ‘under the radar’.

There are 11 tracks on the album which runs to about 50 minutes long; ending with an eight minute offering called “The Time Machine”.





Singer Lee Small has his own website where you can check out the many albums he has been involved in – https://www.lee-small.com/

