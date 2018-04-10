NI Rocks Recommends "Real Life" by DRIVE SHE SAID

Drive She Said were an American melodic rock band that released three albums between 1989 and 1993 and then reformed in 2003 for the original release of the album “Real Life”. That album was released via Frontiers and the same label was responsible for another come-back album in 2016 entitled “Pedal To The Metal”. Vocalist and guitarist Al Fritsch passed away in October 2017. “Real Life” has now been re-mixed and was re-released through Escape Music on 23rd March. The title track is included on the NI Rocks Show on 10th April.

Drive She Said formed in 1988 and was a partnership between vocalist / guitarist Al Fritsch and keyboard player Mark Mangold who had been in the band Touch and had worked with artists such as Michael Bolton (with whom he co-wrote the Cher track “I Found Someone”). The band’s first self-titled album in 1989 featured appearances from Aldo Nova and Bob Kulick. That album was more successful in Europe than the USA and two more albums followed in 1991 and 1993. Fritsch and Mangold joined up with drummer Jonathan Mover for a new album – “Real Life” – in 2003.





After the death of Fritsch last year, Mangold decided to have “Real Life” re-mixed, stating that the original never sounded the way that they wanted it. The re-mixing was completed by Mangold and Brian Anthony and the former has stated that it now sounds the way that it should and that it is a great tribute to Fritsch’s voice, playing and energy.

There are 13 tracks on the album and if you’re a fan of big melodic rock tunes, this is an album that you’ll want to check out.

