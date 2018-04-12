NI ROCKS Recommends "Last Horizon" by ELIMINATOR

British metal band Eliminator have been around for about ten years and finally released their debut album “Last Horizon” through Dissonance Productions on 23rd March. They’ve seen a few changes in vocalist over the years and have previously released an EP, single and demo with their previous frontmen, but “Last Horizon” is their first release with their new singer. The opening track “2019” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 23rd March and a track will be featured on the NI Rocks A-Z Show within a couple of weeks.

Eliminator was formed in 2008 by guitarists Jack and Matt. They recruited drummer D Steen, bass player Jamie and original vocalist Tak. The EP “We Rule The Night” was released in 2011, followed by the single “The Seer” in 2012 just before Tak left the band. A replacement was found in 2013, in the form of Skyclad guitarist Dave Pugh and the band recorded a demo called “2019”. However, Pugh departed in 2015 and was eventually replaced by current vocalist, Danny.

After getting back on the road with Danny as the frontman, the band were spotted and signed by Dissonance Productions. The album was recorded at Skyhammer with Chris Fielding and features 8 tracks.

You can find the band on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/eliminatorheavymetal/

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

About “NI Rocks Recommends”