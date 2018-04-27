NI ROCKS Recommends "Black Dog" by INNFIGHT

“Black Dog” is the second album from German band Innfight, following on from their debut “Boulevard of Pain” in 2015. The band are described as Alternative Metal / Rock and the press release says that fans of Alter Bridge, 3 Doors Down or Shinedown should check them out! It so happens that I like all three of those bands, and I do also like the new album from Innfight, though it’d be a bit heavier than anything from those bands! The album was released on 13th April by Pride & Joy Music. The opening track “Not Me” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 6th April.

Innfight formed in Mannheim, Germany in 2013 and they have worked with the esteemed guitarist and producer Rolf Munkes at Empire Studios on both albums.

Three of the founding members remain with the band – singer Frank Widderson, guitarist Sascha Wagner and keyboard player Michael Heck. They are joined by drummer Udo Boppré and lead guitarist Eugen Leonhardt. The band’s bass player Thomas Klesius actually died during the recording of the album and Tommy Schmitt stepped in to complete the bass recordings.

For more info, social media links etc check out the band’s website - https://www.innfightmusic.com/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

