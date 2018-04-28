NI ROCKS Recommends "Rock Is Alive" by UNIVERSE INFINITY

This is essentially a recommendation for two different albums – one new and one re-release – but it just made sense to incorporate the two into one post. Swedish band Universe released their self-titled debut in 1985 and that is now being re-released to coincide with the band’s reformation as University Infinity and the release of the new album “Rock Is Alive”. Both albums were released on 13th April by Pride & Joy Music. The Universe Infinity track “Rock Is Alive” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 13th April.