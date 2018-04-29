NI ROCKS Recommends "Dust to Gold" by BULLET

“Dust To Gold” is the sixth album from Swedish metal band Bullet and it was released on 20th April by Steamhammer / SPV. The band formed back in 2001 and released their first album in 2006. Since then they’ve continued to deliver their own brand of NWOBHM inspired rock, playing across Europe and travelling around in the classic Volvo bus pictured on the album cover. The track “Rogue Soldier” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 13th April.

Bullet was formed in Växjö, Sweden in 2001 by guitarist Hampus Klang and singer Dag ‘Hell’ Hofer. They were joined the following year by drummer Gustav Hjortsjö and those three remain with the band, alongside newer members Alexander Lyrbo on guitar and Gustav Hector on bass.





The band released an EP in 2003, followed by their debut album “Heading For The Top” in 2006 and “Bite The Bullet” in 2008. The following year they opened a show in Gothenburg for AC/DC and were the pre-match band at an NHL game in Stockholm. The third album, “Highway Pirates” was released in 2011, followed by “Full Pull” in 2012 and “Storm of Blades” in 2014.





The “Dust to Gold” album cover features the band standing on top of their 1962 black, red and white Volvo bus, known as the ‘Bullet Bus’. This bus has taken the band around Europe playing gigs and festivals for many years.

There are 12 tracks on the album, which was recorded using an analogue tape machine at Pama Studios in Torsås, Sweden.

