NI ROCKS Recommends "Tropical Hazards" by THE LAZYS

The Lazys are an Australian band who are now based in Toronto, Canada; and “Tropical Hazards” is their new album which was released on 4th May via Golden Robot Records. Thankfully an e-mail from BJF Media alerted me to the release as the album is one of those that I liked from the moment I gave it a listen! I included the opening track and lead single “Nothing But Trouble” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 8th June.





The band formed in Australia in 2007 and spent the next few years touring around the country and building a fan base – one of the bands they supported apparently was The Answer. Following the release of a self-title EP, the debut album “Prison Earth” was released in 2010. The band’s breakthrough release came in 2015 with a self-titled album that followed a series of gigs in Canada. Those gigs led to a collaboration with guitarist Ian D’Sa from Billy Talent who co-wrote some of the tracks. The band have worked with D’Sa again on “Tropical Hazards” and recently re-located permanently to Toronto.

The Lazys are Leon Harrison on vocals, Matty Morris on lead guitar, Glenn Williams on bass, Liam Shearer on rhythm guitar and Andy Nielson on drums.

Check out the band on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/thelazysofficial/

