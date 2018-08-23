NI ROCKS Recommends "The Day I Lost My Head" by BEGGARS

“The Day I Lost My Head” is the latest album from Greek trio Beggars and it was released on 10th August via Rock of Angels Records (ROAR!). The band formed in Athens in 2009 and was originally known as Beggar’s Blues Diary. I hadn’t actually heard of the band until we received the press releases from Rock n Growl Promotions but liked what I heard when I checked out the album. The track “Book of Days” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 17th August.

Singer / guitarist Yannis Passas and bass player Chili formed the band in 2009 and were joined by drummer Angelos Tanis in 2010. The first full length album was “Back to Basics” in 2011. That was followed by “The Truth” in 2013, “Desperate Rock n Roll” in 2014 and “Devil’s Highway” in 2015. The first three albums at least, were released under the name Beggar’s Blues Diary and I’m not sure when the band name was shortened to Beggars.





There are nine riff-full tracks on the album and any fans of heavy or stoner rock will want to check it out!

Find out more on the band’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/beggarsofficial/

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site