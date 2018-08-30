NI ROCKS Recommends "Holdin' All The Aces" by BILLY MORRIS AND THE SUNSET STRIP

“Holdin’ All The Aces” is the debut album from Billy Morris and the Sunset Strip and it was released on 24th August by HighVol Music. Billy Morris is probably best known as the guitarist in bands such as Warrant and Tuff and for working with Quiet Riot and Paul Gilbert. For this project he also takes on the role of lead singer. The title track “Holdin’ All The Aces” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 24th August.

Billy Morris is a guitarist from Ohio who has been involved in many projects over the last twenty years or so. He was involved in Paul Gilbert’s “Beehive Live” album in 1999, was a member of Warrant from 2000-2004, toured as part of Quiet Riot in 2005/06 and has been a permanent member of Tuff since 2012. On Warrant’s “Under The Influence” album in 2001 he performed lead vocals on the cover of AC/DC’s “Down Payment Blues”.

Billy Morris and the Sunset Strip initially started as the Billy Morris Band and they have supported artists such as Tom Keifer and Ratt on tour. Morris provides lead vocals and play guitar in the band where he is joined by Rob Samay on lead guitar, Paul Lewis on bass and Ray Brown on drums.





Check out the band’s website for more info - http://www.billymorrisband.com/

