NI ROCKS Recommends "Never Say Never" by DEVICIOUS

“Never Say Never” is the debut album from Germany based band DeVicious and it was released on 24th August via Pride & Joy Music. The band features musicians from Germany, Spain and Serbia who have all worked with other artists and bands over the years. In 2016 they formed the band DeVicious in Karlsruhe with the aim of playing 80’s inspired rock. I included the track “Everything” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 3rd August.

DeVicious are Zoran ‘Mister Sanders’ Sandorov on vocals, Radivoj Petrovic on lead guitar, Alex Frey on bass, Gisbert Royder on rhythm guitar, Denis Kunz on keyboards and Lars Nippa on drums.





The band released a few videos earlier this year and toured Germany with Xtasy and Ammunition. They’ll be on the road with Hardline during December and have already started work on their second album.





Check out the band on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/deviciousband/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

