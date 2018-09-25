NI ROCKS Recommends "Between The Space" and "Better or Worse" by MONTE PITTMAN

Monte Pittman is probably best known as being Madonna’s guitarist for almost twenty years, but he is also a very accomplished solo artist and on 31st August he released two new albums through Metal Blade Records. “Between The Space” is a heavy album, whilst “Better or Worse” is an acoustic album. Pittman provides the vocals and plays all the instruments on both albums. I included the track “Depth Perception” from “Better or Worse” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 31st August.

Madonna apparently started taking guitar lessons from Pittman before inviting him to join her on tour in 2001. He has been a part of every tour since then and also plays on some of her albums and co-wrote some of the tracks. He has also worked with Adam Lambert and was a member of metal band Prong from 2000 to 2009.





Pittman’s first solo album, “The Deepest Dark” was released in 2009, followed by “Pain, Love and Destiny” in 2011, “The Power of Three” in 2014 and “Inverted Grasp of Balance” in 2016.

Pittman describes “Between The Space” as being about connection, alignment and what divides those things, whilst “Better or Worse” is about being attached to something or being unattached.

Check out Monte’s website at http://montepittman.com/

