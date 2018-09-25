NI ROCKS Recommends "Terror of the Cybernetic Space Monster" by HELION PRIME

Californian power metal band Helion Prime released their second album, “Terror of the Cybernetic Space Monster”, through AFM Records on 31st August. I’d almost post a recommendation just to get mentioning that awesome title, but in reality this is an album well worth checking out for the nine tracks that it features! The title track is actually a seventeen minute epic, but I still might include it on a Show sometime! Instead, I included “A King Is Born” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 31st August.

Helion Prime formed in Sacramento in 2014, releasing an EP the following year and then their debut, self-titled album in 2016. This album was then re-released in 2017 when the band signed with AFM Records. The new album marks a departure from the previous releases in that the band has moved from being female fronted to male fronted. The debut album featured Heather Michele (now with Graveshadow), whilst the first single released with AFM, “Remnants of Stars”, featured Kayla Dixon (now with Witch Mountain and Dress The Dead). The new lead singer is Sozos Michael who hails from Cyprus.

Two of the band’s founding members remain – guitarist Jason Ashcraft who is the principle song-writer and bass player Jeremy Steinhouse. Drummer Alex Bosson and guitarist Chad Anderson joined the band in 2016 after the release of the debut album and the most recent addition is vocalist Sozos Michael.

Check out the band’s website at https://helionprimemetal.com/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!





