NI ROCKS Recommends "Black Coffee" by JUNKYARD DRIVE

“Black Coffee” is the second album from Danish hard rock band Junkyard Drive and it was released on 1st September by Mighty Music. This is the follow-on to “Sin & Tonic” which was released last year and the band has been busy over the past 18 months touring, playing festivals and recording! The single “Sweet Little Dreamer” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 15th June and then on the NI Rocks A-Z Show on 7th August.

Junkyard Drive formed in 2014 and released their debut album in February 2017. I first featured the band on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in September 2016 when I played the single “Drama Queen”. Both albums have been recorded at Medley Studios in Copenhagen with Søren Andersen – best known to me for his close links with Mike Tramp and also as a member of the band Electric Guitars.





This year Junkyard Drive has performed at Sweden Rock and a number of other festivals and they’ll be supporting rock legends Diamond Head during their European tour in November.





Junkyard Drive are Kristian Johansen on vocals, Birk on lead guitar, Ben Høyer on rhythm guitar, Claus Munch on drums and Tim Meldal on bass. You can find out more about the band on their Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/junkyarddriveofficial/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

