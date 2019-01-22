NI ROCKS Recommends "100% Proof" by GIN ANNIE

Wolverhampton based rockers Gin Annie release their debut album “100% Proof” through Off Yer Rocka Recordings on 25th January. The band formed in 2013 and released their debut EP in March 2017 before going through a line-up change later that year. The new line-up went to work recording the debut album and released three singles during 2018. The last of these, “Chains”, was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 11th January.

Gin Annie was formed in 2013 by cousins Dave Foster on vocals and Byron Garbett on guitar. Following the line-up change in November 2017, those two were joined by guitarist Brian Green, bass player Phill ‘Hammer’ Burrows and drummer Jack Ryland-Smith. The band will supporting the release of “100% Proof” with a tour around the mainland UK in late January / early February.

Gin Annie are a great hard melodic rock outfit and the album features ten excellent tracks. Check out the band’s website at https://ginannie.com/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!





