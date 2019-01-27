NI ROCKS Recommends "Reignition" by COME TASTE THE BAND

Come Taste The Band are a Norwegian group that formed in 1997 as a Deep Purple tribute band (named after the Deep Purple album). Over the years they’ve worked with Deep Purple singers Glenn Hughes and Joe Lynn Turner as well as Rainbow frontman Doogie White. On 25th January Come Taste The Band released the album “Reignition” through the AOR Heaven label. This album features seven tracks written and recorded with Doogie White and two tracks previously written and recorded with Joe Lynn Turner. One of the latter – “Tied Down” - was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 18th January.

Come Taste The Band released Deep Purple tribute albums in 1999 and 2006 whilst performing hundreds of gigs with original singer Vidar Heidal. In 2007 the band linked up with Glenn Hughes and did four tours together before Hughes left to form Black Country Communion in 2010. They then toured with Joe Lynn Turner for several years and during that time wrote and recorded two new tracks – “Tied Down” and “Don’t Let Me Bleed” – which appear on this new album.





The band started working with Doogie White in 2014 and after signing with AOR Heaven in 2017, seven new tracks were recorded. These tracks feature White on vocals alongside the band’s founding member guitarist Jo Henning Kaasin, original bass player Stäle Naas and new members Birger Löfman on drums and Svenne Jansson on keyboards.





Come Taste The Band can be found on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/cometastetheband/





