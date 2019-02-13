NI ROCKS Recommends "The New Normal" by KANE ROBERTS

Kane Roberts is probably remembered by most as the muscle-bound guitarist for Alice Cooper back in the 80’s. However, he has been involved in many projects over the years and has just released his latest solo album, called “The New Normal” through Frontiers Music on 25th January. There are a number of notable guest appearances on the new album. I’ve played a few tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Show recently – “Forever Out of Place” on 16th November, “King of the World” on 18th January and “Beginning of the End” on 8th February.

Kane Roberts was part of the Alice Cooper Band from 1985 to 1988 and was instantly recognisable as the Rambo like figure with a machine gun like guitar! He appeared on and co-wrote many of the tracks on the albums “Constrictor” and “”Raise Your Fist And Yell” and also co-wrote and played on the track “Bed of Nails” on the hugely successful “Trash” album in 1989. After leaving the band, Roberts focused on his solo work and writing for movies.

Special guests on the album include Alice Cooper and Alissa White-Gluz on vocals on “Beginning of the End”, Kip Winger on bass on “Above and Beyond” and Nita Strauss on guitar on “King of the World”. David Balfour from Northern Ireland band Maverick also gets a credit for backing vocals. This follows Kane Robert’s appearance on the Maverick track “Asylum” in 2016. Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale co-wrote the track “The Lion’s Share”.





