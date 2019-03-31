NI ROCKS Recommends "They Never Say Die" by SKELETOON

The number of rock and metal sub-genres that exist really is quite astounding, but I must admit that ‘nerd metal’ is a new one for me! That is how Italian band SkeleToon describe their music however! “They Never Say Die” is the band’s third album and it was released on 8th March via Scarlet Records. Skeletoon are a power metal tribute to the cult movie ‘The Goonies’. The album’s title track was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 15th March and the track “To Leave A Land” is included on the NI Rocks A-Z Show on 2nd April.

Skeletoon can trace their roots back to a Helloween cover band called Jack-o’-Lantern that was active from 2007 to 2011. Singer Tomi Fooler went on to form Skeletoon. ‘They Never Say Die’ is described as the third of five chapters in the band’s “Nerd Saga”. Their first album, ‘The Curse Of The Avenger’, was released in 2016, and the second chapter ‘Ticking Clock’ was released the following year and featured guest appearances from Roland Grapow (Helloween, Masterplan etc), Dennis Ward (Unisonic) and Piet Sielck (Iron Savior).

Skeletoon are Tomi Fooler on vocals, Andrea Cappellari and Davide ‘Lord Dave’ Piletto on guitars, Henry ‘Sydoz’ Sidoti on drums and Jack Stiaccini on bass. Special guests on the new album include Michele Luppi (Whitesnake), Giacomo Voli (Rhapsody Of Fire), and Alessandro Conti (Trick Or Treat).

Check out the band’s Facebook page for more info - https://www.facebook.com/Skeletoonband/

