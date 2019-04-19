NI ROCKS Recommends "Crowned In Frost" by FROZEN CROWN

“Crowned In Frost” is the second album from Italian female fronted power metal band Frozen Crown and it was released via Scarlet Records on 22nd March. The band formed in 2017 and their debut album, released the following year, gained them a considerable following. The track “Neverending” from the new album was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 22nd March.

Frozen Crown is fronted by Giada ‘Jade’ Etro on vocals and features Federico Mondelli on vocals, guitars and keyboards, Talia Bellazecca on guitars, Filippo Zavattari on bass and Alberto Mezzanotte on drums. Mondelli is the main songwriter, with Etro collaborating on the lyrics, and he also designed the album artwork.





All five members have been with the band since it formed in 2017. Their debut album “The Fallen King” was released in February 2018 by Scarlet Records and the three music videos from that album helped promote the band; all passing over a million views – “Kings”, “Everwriter” and the most recent “I Am The Tyrant”. There was also a lyric video for “The Shieldmaiden”.





There are eleven tracks on “Crowned in Frost” including two short instrumentals. A video has been released for the first single “Neverending”.





Check out the band’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/frozencrownofficial/

