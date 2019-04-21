NI ROCKS Recommeds "The End Machine" by THE END MACHINE

The End Machine is a new musical collaboration between three quarters of the classic Dokken line-up from the late 80’s and singer Robert Mason. All four have all at some point performed with Lynch Mob. The three Dokken members are guitarist George Lynch, bass player Jeff Pilson and drummer Mick Brown. The band released their self-titled debut album via Frontiers Music on 22nd March. The track “Alive Today” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 18th January, followed by “Burn The Truth” on 8th March and “Leap of Faith” on 29th March.

Robert Mason has been the frontman for Warrant since 2008, releasing the albums “Rockaholic” and “Louder Harder Faster”. He previously worked with George Lynch in Lynch Mob from 1991 to 1994 and again in 2003 to 2006. Drummer Mick Brown was also a part of Lynch Mob at the same time (from 1989 to 1994). Lynch, Brown and Pilson were all of course part of the Dokken line-up during the late 80’s until the band’s split in 1989; and all rejoined in 1993. Lynch departed Dokken in 1997 and Pilson in 2001, whilst Brown still plays in the band.





Whilst the Dokken connection and musical vibe is undeniable, The End Machine, aren’t simply a Dokken revamp with a new singer. Robert Mason definitely puts his own stamp on the music and the others have a broader sound. Musically it might be closer to T&N, the band featuring Lynch, Brown and Pilson that released the album “Slave to the Empire” in 2012, with Pilson providing the vocals. I recorded an interview with George Lynch in 2015 and we discussed a potential follow-up to “Slave to the Empire” - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1831-ni-rocks-interview-with-george-lynch.html

There’s a Facebook page for The End Machine at https://www.facebook.com/TheEndMachine/

