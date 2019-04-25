NI ROCKS Recommends "Saints & Sinners" by SHALLOW SIDE
After releasing three EPs over the past seven years and then an album called “Origins” last year which was a collection of tracks from those EPs, American band Shallow Side released their first full album of new material on 29th March. The album is called “Saints & Sinners” and it was released by Thermal Entertainment. I’ve featured tracks from the earlier EPs on the Shows for some time and the track “Sound the Alarm” from the new album was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 22nd March and the title track “Saints & Sinners” on the NI Rocks A-Z Show on 26th March.
Shallow Side formed in Alabama in 2010 and released their debut EP “Home Today” in 2012. That was followed by “Stand Up” in 2014 and then by their most successful EP “One” in 2017. That EP included a cover of the Styx track “Renegade” as well as the singles “Rebel” and “Can You Hear Me”, all of which helped raise the profile of the band. I posted an interview with drummer Heath Fields on the Rock Radio NI website in January 2017.
http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2986-ni-rocks-interview-with-heath-from-shallow-side.html
Shallow Side are Eric Boatright on vocals, Seth Trimble on guitars, Heath Fields on drums and Matt Daniels on bass. The first three all went to high school together and formed the band with original bass player Cody Hampton.
You can find out more about the band on their website - https://shallowside.net/
