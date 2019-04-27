NI ROCKS Recommends "Scared to Breathe" by TRISHULA

Trishula is a new band formed by English guitarist Neil Fraser and the debut album “Scared to Breathe” was released through the AOR Heaven label on 23rd March. The title track was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 5th April.





Guitarist Neil Fraser started playing in bands during the 80’s, but more recently is best known for his involvement with TEN and Rage of Angels. Joining Fraser in Trishula are Welsh vocalist Jason Morgan and Portuguese drummer Joao Colaco.





Additional keyboards were provided by Magnum’s Rick Benton. Some of the recording and all of the final mixing and mastering were completed at the M2 Madhat Studios where the Magnum albums are recorded.





Check out Neil’s website at http://www.neilfraserguitarist.com/ and the Trishula Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/neilfraserguitarist/





