NI ROCKS Recommends "Enemies & Lovers" by A NEW REVENGE

A New Revenge is a new musical collaboration featuring Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens, Keri Kelli, Rudy Sarzo and James Kottak. The band released their debut album, “Enemies & Lovers”, through Golden Robot Records on 29th March. The track "The Way" was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 15th February.

Former Judas Priest frontman Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens certainly seems to keep himself busy as this is the third album I’ve posted an recommendation for this year that features him on vocals. The other bands being Three Tremors and Spirits of Fire. Guitarist Keri Kelli has played with Slash, Alice Cooper, Pretty Boy Floyd and many others. Bass player Rudy Sarzo is an iconic figure who has played with Ozzy, Dio, Whitesnake and numerous others. Drummer James Kottak played for Scorpions for twenty years and also performed with artists such as Montrose, Kingdom Come, MSG and Warrant.





All four members had initially come together in the band Project Rock, that also featured keyboard player Teddy Zig-Zag. That band had formed in 2013 and over the years it has now morphed into A New Revenge. Project Rock initially focused on playing tracks from the various bands that the musicians had been members of, but they soon started writing new material and the track “Here’s To Us” from “Enemies & Lovers” actually dates back to 2013.





The videos for the first singles “The Way” and “Never Let You Go” feature Phil Soussan on bass as Sarzo was busy with other projects.





A New Revenge plan to tour Europe during 2019. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for news - https://www.facebook.com/anewrevenge/





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!





