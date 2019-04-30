NI ROCKS Recommends "Full Service" by PUMP 5

“Full Service” is the new album from Southern Californian rockers Pump 5. It was released on 5th April through High Vol Music. The band have been around for a few years, but this is the first time that I’ve heard of them. The single “Painted Flowers” was first released some time ago, but I included it on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 29th March.

There isn’t actually much I can tell you about Pump 5, other than, that they’ve been playing the local scene in Southern California for about ten years.





Pump 5 are Steve Barnett on lead vocals and guitar, Drew Cates on bass, Andre Bonter on drums and Alex Kahn on guitar.





Check out the band’s website - http://pump5band.com/ or Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/pump5/





