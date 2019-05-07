NI ROCKS Recommends "Reloaded" by GYPSY ROSE

Gypsy Rose were a Swedish band formed in 1981 – not to be confused with the Canadian band of the same name formed in the late 80’s. The band was initially active from 1981 to 1993, before splitting and reforming in 2004 for a short period, during which they recorded and released two albums. Their 2005 self-titled debut album was re-released by Scandirock Records on 26th April and re-named “Reloaded”. I included the track “You Drive Me Crazy” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 12th April.

During the 80’s Gypsy Rose had some promising interest from various record labels but an album never materialised and the band split in 1993. Just over ten years later the band got back together and started work on what would become their debut album, “Gypsy Rose”. The album was released in 2005 via Escape Music.

The album featured Håkan Gustaffson on vocals, Martin Kronlund on guitar, Mats Bostedt on bass, Rokard Quist on keyboards and Imre Daun on drums. By the time a second album, “Another World”, was released in 2008, David Reece had replaced Gustafsson on vocals.





The “Gypsy Road” album has now been re-mastered by guitarist Martin Kronland and given a new cover and a new name – “Reloaded”. A new bonus track called “Solitude” has also been added.

Check out the band’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/gypsyrosesweden/

