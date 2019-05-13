NI ROCKS Recommends "Life" by HARDLINE

Hardline released their latest album, “Life”, through Frontiers Music on 26th April. This is the sixth studio album from the band that was initially formed by the Gioeli brothers in the USA in 1991. Singer Johnny Gioeli is the only original member of the band remaining. I played the track “Take A Chance” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 15th February, “Page of Your Life” on 12th April and the Queen cover “Who Wants to Live Forever” on 3rd May.

The original Hardline line-up was fairly short-lived and the band split after releasing the album “Double Eclipse” in 1992. That original line-up featured Johnny Gioeli on vocals, Joey Gioeli and Journey’s Neal Schon on guitars, Deen Castronovo (who had been part of Bad English with Schon) on drums and Todd Jenson on bass. When Hardline reformed in 1999 only the Gioeli brothers remained and Joey would depart in 2003, a year after the band released “II”. A third album, “Leaving The End Open” was released in 2009 before the band took another short hiatus.





Current bass player Anna Portalupi and keyboard player Alessandro Del Vecchio joined Johnny Gioeli in 2011 when Hardline returned from hiatus. The album “Danger Zone” was released in 2012, followed by “Human Nature” in 2016. The other two current members of the band both joined in 2018 – drummer Marci Di Salvia and guitarist Mario Percudari.





Check out the band’s website - http://www.hardlinerocks.com/site/

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!





Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site