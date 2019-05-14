NI ROCKS Recommends "Attitude" by LONERIDER

When you see singer Steve Overland’s name attached to a band you know it’s going to worth checking out. That is certainly the case with the band Lonerider and their debut album “Attitude”, which was released on 26th April by Escape Music. The band also features drummer Simon Kirke, bass player Chris Childs and guitarist Steve Morris alongside Brian J Anthony. The track “Rhythm of Live” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 22nd March and “My Imagination” on 3rd May.

Steve Overland is of course best known as the frontman for FM since 1984. When that band wasn’t active between 1996 and 2007 he fronted a number of other bands including So!, The Ladder and Shadowman. The latter band is still releasing albums (the last in 2017) and since FM reformed he has continued with other projects, including four solo albums (as Overland) and the band Groundbreaker (which released a self-titled debut in 2018). I recorded an interview with Steve back in 2014 just ahead of the release of the third Overland album and FM’s show in Belfast with Foreigner.





Simon Kirke was part of Steve Overland’s first band, Wildlife in the early 80’s, but is best known as the drummer for Free and Bad Company. Bass player Chris Childs has been a member of Thunder since 1996 and is also involved with Tyketto and other projects. Guitarist Steve Morris has worked with Steve Overland previously as part of Shadowman and has also performed with Gillan and Heartland. Music producer Brian J Anthony has provided keyboards and rhythm guitar on the album.

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!



