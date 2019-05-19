NI ROCKS Recommends "Theatre of the Mind" by BLACK OAK COUNTY

“Theatre of the Mind” is the second album from Danish band Black Oak County and it was released via Mighty Music on 26th April. The band initially formed as a four-piece, releasing their debut album in 2017, but are now a three piece following the departure of the original lead singer. I’d played quite a few tracks from the first album on the Shows and featured “Watch Your Back” from the new album on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 10th May.

Black Oak County formed in 2014 and starting playing shows around Denmark – including some support shows with fellow Danish rockers D-A-D. They signed with Mighty Music in 2016 and released their self-titled debut album in early 2017. Later that year, guitarist and lead singer Niels Beier decided to leave the band.





Following the departure of Beier, the band decided that bass player René Hjelm would take over the lead vocalist role and that they would continue as a trio instead of finding a replacement. The other two members of the band are guitarist Jack Svendsen and drummer Mike Svendsen.





Check out the band’s website at https://blackoakcounty.com/

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site





About “NI Rocks Recommends”