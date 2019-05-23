NI ROCKS Recommends "Winds of Change" by JIM PETERIK & WORLD STAGE

American guitarist and song-writer Jim Peterik is best known as a founding member of rock legends Survivor, but over the years has been involved with many other bands and projects, notably Pride of Lions. One of those other projects was Jim Peterik & World Stage which released an album of the same name in 2000 and then a live album in 2002. Jim Peterik & World Stage has now released a follow-up album that features a host of guest appearances. The album, “Winds of Change” was released by Frontiers Music on 26th April. The track “The Hand I Was Dealt” that includes Danny Vaughn on vocals is featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week (24th May).





Jim Peterik started writing songs and performing in the 60’s and during the 70’s released albums as a solo artist and with bands such as The Ides of March. In 1978 he was one of the founding members of Survivor, and released eight albums with the band; co-writing the anthemic “Eye of the Tiger”. Survivor split in 1988 but reformed in 1993 but Peterik left the band in 1996 and went on to work on other projects. The first World Stage album was released in 2000 and the first Pride of Lions album in 2003. The latter band, featuring Toby Hitchcock on vocals, has now released five studio albums; the latest of which was “Fearless” in 2017.





The new album from Jim Peterik & World Stage is called “Winds of Change” and it features twelve tracks and a huge number of guest appearances. I don’t normally list all the tracks on an album, but I think on this occasion it is merited!

1. Winds Of Change (featuring guitarist Danny Chauncey and vocalist Don Barnes from .38 Special)

2. Without A Bullet Being Fired (featuring vocalist Mike Reno from Loverboy)

3. Proof Of Heaven (featuring singer Dennis DeYoung from Styx)

4. Sometimes You Just Want More (featuring singer Kevin Chalfant from The Storm)

5. Home Fires (featuring singer Toby Hitchcock from Pride of Lions)

6. Just For You (featuring vocalist Kevin Cronin from REO Speedwagon)

7. The Hand I Was Dealt (featuring singer Danny Vaughn from Tyketto)

8. Where Eagles Dare (featuring singer Lars Säfsund and guitarist Robert Sall from Work of Art)

9. I Will What I Want (featuring singer Kelly Keagy from Night Ranger)

10. You’re Always There (featuring singer Jason Scheff from Chicago)

11. Avalanche (featuring Gunnar and Matt Nelson from Nelson)

12. Love You All Over The World (an unreleased track featuring the late Survivor vocalist Jimi Jamison)





Also working with Peterik on the album are guitarist Mike Aquino, drummers Ed Breckenfeld, Dave Kelly and Colin Peterik and bass players Klem Hayes, Bill Syniar and Bob Lizik. Peterik himself provides guitar, keyboards and vocals.





Check out the website at http://jimpeterik.com/





About “NI Rocks Recommends”