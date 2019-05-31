NI ROCKS Recommends "The Inevitable War" by AMULET

“The Inevitable War” is the second album from London metal band Amulet and it was released on 17th May by Dissonance Productions. The band have went through quite a few line-up changes since their debut album in 2014 and the new album brings a bit of a change in sound. The track “Burning Hammer” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 10th May.

Amulet formed in 2010 and released a four track demo / EP called “Cut the Crap” in 2011 before releasing their debut album “The First” through Century Media in 2014. The band had initially started as a four piece before adding a second guitarist Nippy Blackford in 2013. The only members of the band that recorded “The First” who remain are Blackford and band founder, guitarist Marek ‘Heathen’ Steven.





Bass player Sam Mackertich joined in 2016, drummer Neil Ganesha in 2017 and finally vocalist Federico ‘Mace’ Mazza in 2018.

Check out the band’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/amuletmetal/





