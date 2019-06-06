NI ROCKS Recommends "Nowhere To Run" by THE BRINK

“Nowhere To Run” is the debut album from English band The Brink and it was released on Frontiers Music on 17th May. The band are one of the new generation of hard rock bands that are influenced by the great classic rock bands and they self-released two EPs before signing with Frontiers in 2017. The track “Save Goodbye” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 5th April and “Are You With Me” on 10th May. An earlier single, “Little Janie”, was featured on the Show last year.

The Brink formed in the Cambridge area initially and then quickly started performing across the UK, establishing a name for themselves and attracting the attention of Frontiers Music who signed them as one of their ‘new breed’ of young rock bands.

The Brink are vocalist Tom Quick, guitarists Lexi Laine and Izzy Trixx, bass player Gaz Connor and drummer Davide Drake Bocci.

Check out the band on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/thebrinkband/





