NI ROCKS Recommends "Restless Spirits" by RESTLESS SPIRITS

Restless Spirits is a new band formed by Lords of Black guitarist Tony Hernando and a self-titled album was released via Frontiers Music on 17th May. The album features a number of guest vocalists including Johnny Gioeli, Deen Castronovo, Dino Jelusic and Alessandro Del Vecchio; all of whom have strong links to Frontiers Music. The track “I Remember Your Name” which features Kent Hilli from Perfect Plan on vocals was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in March and “Unbreakable” featuring Deen Castronovo on vocals was on the Show on 7th June.

Guitarist Tony Hernando is from Spain, but spent some time in the USA learning his trade, before returning home where he formed the band Perfect Symmetry and started working on his solo albums; the first of which was released in 2000 and the last in 2009. He also released a number of albums with the band Saratoga between 2007 and 2012. Hernando formed the band Lords of Black after meeting vocalist Ronnie Romero in 2013. That band released their self-titled debut in 2014, followed by a second album in 2016 and then “Icons of the New Days” in 2018.





For “Restless Spirits”, Hernando recruited six vocalists who were all closely associated with Frontiers - Johnny Gioeli from Hardline and Axel Rudi Pell; Deen Castronovo from Revolution Saints, The Dead Daisies and previously Journey; Dino Jelusic from Animal Drive; producer and keyboardist Alessandro Del Vecchio; Kent Hilli from Perfect Plan and Diego Valdez from Dream Child. Hernando plays all guitars and bass on the album and Castronovo plays all the drums. Keyboards are provided by Victor Diez and Leif Elhin.





Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!



