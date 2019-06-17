NI ROCKS Recommends "The Coffin Train" by DIAMOND HEAD

Iconic NWOBHM band Diamond Head released their latest album, “The Coffin Train”, via Silver Linings Music on 24th May. The album is the second with singer Rasmus Bom Andersen and comes just three years after the self-titled album which marked his debut with the band. Remarkably it is only the eighth studio album from a band that Metallica and many others have identified as an early influence. The track “Our Time Is Now” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 26th April followed by the title track “The Coffin Train” on 31st May.

Guitarist Brian Tatler was one of the founding members of Diamond Head back in 1976 and remains as the only original member. Their debut album “Lightning to the Nations”, which includes their iconic track “Am I Evil” was released in 1980 and was followed by “Borrowed Time” in 1982. The third album “Borrowed Time” in 1983 saw a change in direction and the band split for the first time in 1985. Tatler and original singer Sean Harris got back together in 1990, releasing the album “Death and Progress” in 1993, before parting ways again in 1994.

In 2000 Diamond Head reformed but within a few years Harris departed and was replaced by Nick Tart, with whom the band released two albums – “All Will Be Revealed” in 2005 and “What’s In Your Head” in 2007. The logistical problems with Tart living in Australia eventually led to him being replaced by Andersen in 2014.

The current Diamond Head line-up features Andersen on vocals, Tatler alongside Andy ‘Abbz’ Abberley on guitars (the latter joining the band in 2006), Karl Wilcox who has been playing drums since 1991 and newest member, bass player Dean Ashton who joined in 2016. The band have maintained a regular touring schedule over the past few years. In addition to some festival appearances this year, they’ll be supporting Saxon in some shows in the UK in October and have just been announced as support for Black Star Riders in Scandinavia later that month.

