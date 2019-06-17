NI ROCKS Recommends "A Prayer for the Loud" by D-A-D

The D-A-D album “Riskin’ It All” was on one of the cassette tapes that remained in my car throughout the 90’s and early 00’s until I first got a car not fitted with a cassette player! I’ve been a fan of the band ever since. On 31st May they released their first album in eight years. It is called “A Prayer for the Loud” and it was released through AFM Records. I included the track “Burning Star” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 12th April and 17th May and later “Nothing Ever Changes” on the Show on 7th June.

D-A-D formed in Denmark in the early 80’s and were initially called Disneyland After Dark , until of course Disney put a stop to that! Their debut album was released in 1986, but it was the two albums released through Warner Bros in 1989 and 1991 that gained them the most recognition. Those albums were “No Fuel Left for the Pilgrims” and “Riskin’ It All”. The band continued releasing studio albums every two or three years up to 2011 and then we had that eight year gap!





“A Prayer for the Loud” has definitely been worth the wait. In addition to getting a digital copy of the album, I’ve ordered the orange vinyl version through the AFM website. It is released at the end of June and has already sold out on the website, but other colours are available!

D-A-D are Jesper Binzer on vocals and guitar, Stig Pedersen on bass, Jacob Binzer on guitar and Laust Sonne on drums. That band line-up has been unchanged since 1999 when Sonne replaced original drummer Peter Lundholm Jensen.

Check out the band’s website at https://d-a-d.dk/





About “NI Rocks Recommends”