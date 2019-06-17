NI ROCKS Recommends "In Another Time" by TANITH

“In Another Time” is the debut release from Tanith; a band based in New York that includes British vocalist and guitarist Russ Tippins; best known as a member of the band Satan. He shares the lead vocals position with American bass player Cindy Maynard. The album was released on 24th May through Metal Blade Records. The track “Under The Stars” was included on the NI Rocks A-Z Show on 28th May.

Maynard and Tippins initially started playing together in a covers band but quickly moved to writing their own material. Tanith was formed in 2017 with the release of a demo of the song “Citadel”. That was followed soon after by the addition of Charles Newton on guitars and Keith Robinson on drums.





There is a distinctive 70’s / 80’s rock – metal vibe to the album, which may partly be explained by the use of real analog recording equipment form the 60’s and 70’s in the studio. The band name apparently comes from a character in the Hammer Horror movie “The Devil Rides Out”.

