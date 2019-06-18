NI ROCKS Recommends "Matt Mitchell & The Coldhearts" by MATT MITCHELL & THE COLDHEARTS

Furyon frontman Matt Mitchell released his debut solo album through his own MM Recording Works label on 31st May. The project is called Matt Mitchell & The Coldhearts and the album has the same name. Promotion of the album is being handled by Rock n Growl. I included the track “Black Diamonds” on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in January and “Home” on the Show on 5th April.

Matt Mitchell started singing with the AOR band Pride with whom he released two albums – “Far From The Edge” in 2001 and “Signs of Purity” in 2003. When that band folded, Mitchell, along with guitarist Chris Green and bass player Simon Farmery, went on to form Furyon which delivered a heavier sound. The album “Gravitas” was released in 2010, followed by “Lost Salvation” in 2015. When that band went into hiatus Mitchell hooked up with Little Angels guitarist Bruce John Dickinson to form the band Colour of Noise which released a self-titled album in 2015.





For his first solo album Mitchell has brought in guitarist Mauro Laconi, bass player Dom Ladd, drummer Matt Cherry and keyboard player Stevie Watts. The album was recorded at the legendary Rockfield Studios in Wales.





Check out Matt’s website - http://www.mattmitchellmusic.com/

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!