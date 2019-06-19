Local band Fireland released their latest album “Fireland IV – Forged in Fire” independently on 1st June. I still refer to them as a local band, though in reality the band is now focused around local guitarist Steve Moore and American singer David Brown. It is essentially a studio project now, but that has not always been the case. I played the track “Dragon Slayer” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 24th May, followed by “Hurricane” on the Show on 7th June.

Moore was one of the founding members of Fireland when it formed in 2003. The “From The Ashes” EP was released the same year and the debut self-titled album was released in 2008. “Fireland II” was a free EP made available from the band’s website in 2010. By that time the band had played alongside artists such as Dragonforce, Blitzkreig, Jeff Scott Soto, Doro, Rose Tattoo and Girlschool.





“Fireland III : Believe Or Die” was released in 2016 in digital format and tracks from it have been included on the NI Rocks Shows on a regular basis.





Singer David Brown fronts the band Chaos Frame in the USA whilst Moore is the guitarist for local band Stormzone. The album was engineered, mixed and mastered by Moore at his FireMachine Studio. There are guest vocals from local singer Rebecca Feeney, of the band Ravenlight, on the track “Carve My Name in Stone and Australian singer Mariko Gray, of the band Destroyer Mariko, on the track “Banished”.

Check out the band on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/firelandmetal/





Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

About “NI Rocks Recommends”