NI ROCKS Recommends "Furyborn" by CHAOS MAGIC

“Furyborn” is the second album from the Chilean band Chaos Magic, fronted by Caterina Nix. It was released on the 14th June by Frontiers Music. The first album, released in 2015, was largely dominated by Timo Tolkki, but this second album is very much driven by Caterina. She talks about “Furyborn” during an interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 12th July; when we also play four tracks from the album. I’d previously featured the tracks “Like Never Before”, “Furyborn” and “I’m Your Cancer” on the Show over the past few weeks.

The first Chaos Magic album had largely started out as a project that Frontiers Music commissioned Timo Tolkki to complete and which he chose Chilean singer Caterina Nix to perform on. The two had met previously on tour and he had later asked her to sing on the Avalon album “Angels of the Apocalypse”. Caterina had previously fronted the band Aghonya which had released an album called “Oxygen” in 2008 and which had opened shows for bands such as Within Temptation.





On “Furyborn”, Caterina has worked with fellow Chilean, producer, singer and musician Nasson. The album also features a number of guest appearances and during the interview Caterina explained that this is something that she would like to develop in further albums. Those guests include Evergrey singer Tom Englund, current Rainbow frontman Ronnie Romero, former Sirenia singer Ailyn Gimenez and Vivaldi Metal Project keyboard player Mistheria.





Nasson plays all guitars and piano on the album and provides vocals on the track “Falling Again” as well as programming and some additional bass playing. The drummer on the album is Carlos Hernandez and the bass player is Hermaunt Folatre. Franco Lama is credited with programming.





I posted an e-mail interview with Caterina in 2015 – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2135-ni-rocks-interview-with-caterina-nix-from-chaos-magic.html





She is my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 12th July.

