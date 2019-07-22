NI ROCKS Recommends "Afterburner" by KRYPTOS

“Afterburner” is the new album from Indian metal band Kryptos and it was released via AFM Records on 21st June. This is the fifth album from the band since they formed twenty years ago. Over those years the band has been at the forefront of the Indian metal scene and they were one of the first metal bands from that country to sign with a major label or tour Europe. I played the album’s title track on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 5th July.

Kryptos formed in Bangalore in 1998, initially with Ganesh K on lead vocals and bass and Nolan Lewis on guitar. Those two remain with the band, although Ganesh left the band between 2005 and 2013 and Nolan took on lead vocals at that point. Current lead guitarist Rohit Chaturvedi joined the band in 2006. There have been a number of drummers over the years, the longest lasting being Ryan Colaco (2000 – 2013), but the latest Anthony Hoover departed in 2018 after replacing Colaco in 2013.





The band released their debut album “Spiral Ascent” in 2004, followed by “The Ark of Gemini” in 2008. They supported Iron Maiden in Bangalore in 2009 and toured Europe in 2010. Their third album “The Coils of Apollyon” was released in 2012 and the fourth, “Burn Up The Night” in 2016. The band followed up both releases with more European shows which included performances at Wacken in 2013 and 2017. They've just concluded a European tour to promote the new album.





Check out the band’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/KryptosIndia/





