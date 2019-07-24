NI ROCKS Recommends "Open Wide" by NITRATE

“Open Wide” is the second album from Nitrate, an English band with a Swedish singer. It was released on 21st June on the AOR Heaven label. Nitrate are inspired by the 80’s rock sound and the band features a number of musicians who will be well known to fans of the British music scene. The track “You Want It You Got It” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 5th July.

Nitrate was formed by bass guitarist and keyboard player Nick Hogg in 2018 and the band released their debut album “Realworld” the same year. Hogg recruited guitarist Rob Wylde who has performed with Midnite City and Tigertailz and drummer Pete Newdeck, from Midnite City, Eden’s Curse, Blood Red Saints, Newman etc. On the first album they worked with singer Joss Mennen.





“Open Wide” features Hogg, Wylde and Newdeck along with new singer Philip Lindstrand from Sweden and Vega’s Marcus Thurston on lead guitar.





Most of the tracks were written by Hogg and Wylde, with the latter also producing. Newdeck was responsible for mixing and the album was mastered in Canada by Harry Hess from Harem Scarem.





Check out the band’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/Nitrate-100323740377514/





